My bamboo bikes are a 'sustainable luxury'

Uganda's bamboo bikes: 'A sustainable luxury'
Meet Kasoma Noordin, from Kampala in Uganda, who makes high-end bicycles with a difference.
Rather than using metal or carbon, he makes his frames from a naturally strong and lightweight material that he grows himself: bamboo.
BBC Smart Money went to meet him.
Video producers: Jason Dunford and Jewel Kiriungi
28 Jul 2019
