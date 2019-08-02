‘I married my husband after he died'
The Nigerian woman who married her husband after his death

Nigerian Chinyere Ikemefuna Orji joined her husband Ikemefuna's family after his death as part of an Igbo custom in south-eastern Nigeria.

When Felicia Orji's son died, she was determined to find a wife for him so that the family lineage could continue.

Video producers: Jessica Nwankwo and Chiemela Peter for BBC News Igbo.

