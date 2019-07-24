‘My son was killed in police custody’
Video

Ugandan Joyce Bikyahaga Namata's son died in police custody

Ronald Bikyahaga died as a result of injuries he received at Nabbingo Police Post in Uganda.

He was picked up at a film hall and dragged into the police cells, where he was found dead the following morning.

BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga and Gloria Achieng follow his mother's story as she continues to seek answers to what happened and compensation for her loss.

