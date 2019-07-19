Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Afcon 2019: Algeria's Riyad Mahrez feels love of his home town
The 2019 Afcon final in Egypt tonight will see Algeria facing Senegal in an eagerly anticipated match.
Algeria's team is likely to feature Riyad Mahrez, a former CAF African Footballer of the Year, and now a star of the Premier League team Manchester City.
In 2016, BBC Sport went to El Khemis, in Algeria, where Mahrez grew up to meet his friends and see where he learnt the skills that took him to the top.
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-49046533/afcon-2019-algeria-s-riyad-mahrez-feels-love-of-his-home-townRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window