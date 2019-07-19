Video

The 2019 Afcon final in Egypt tonight will see Algeria facing Senegal in an eagerly anticipated match.

Algeria's team is likely to feature Riyad Mahrez, a former CAF African Footballer of the Year, and now a star of the Premier League team Manchester City.

In 2016, BBC Sport went to El Khemis, in Algeria, where Mahrez grew up to meet his friends and see where he learnt the skills that took him to the top.