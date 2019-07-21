The teen designing eSwatini's traditional regalia
Video

Cultural traditions in eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, are still highly valued throughout society.

Sandizile Malindiza, a 16-year-old designer from the country, spoke to BBC Africa's What's New? about why she thinks her designs retain importance.

Video producers: Agnes Penda, Christine Njeri. Video journalist: Eugene Osidinia.

