What Sudan's power-sharing deal means

Sudan's military and opposition power-sharing deal explained
The power-sharing deal between the military and the opposition in Sudan is by no means the end of the political crisis in the country.
The security crackdown during the protests in June resulted in the death of a number of protesters, and many will remain aggrieved if they feel that justice has not been served to those responsible.
As BBC Africa's security correspondent Tomi Oladipo explains, both sides need to agree on the finer details of the deal and accommodate dissenting voices.
Produced by Tomi Oladipo, Gloria Achieng and Ashley Lime.
18 Jul 2019
