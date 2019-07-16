Why Uber drivers are striking in Nairobi
Uber drivers in Nairobi explain why they are on strike

Uber drivers in Nairobi have gone on strike because of what they describe as low wages and poor working conditions.

In a statement, Uber said they are putting in place mechanisms to address the concerns of the drivers.

Video journalists: Gloria Achieng and Njoroge Muigai.

