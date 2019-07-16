Why Uber drivers are striking in Nairobi

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uber drivers in Nairobi explain why they are on strike
Uber drivers in Nairobi have gone on strike because of what they describe as low wages and poor working conditions.
In a statement, Uber said they are putting in place mechanisms to address the concerns of the drivers.
Video journalists: Gloria Achieng and Njoroge Muigai.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-49008968/uber-drivers-in-nairobi-explain-why-they-are-on-strikeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window