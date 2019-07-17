'People were keeping these chimps as pets'

Media player
The Kenyan centre saving endangered chimpanzees
More than 30 orphaned or rescued chimpanzees from West and Central Africa have been given a new home at a sanctuary in Nanyuki in central Kenya.
Timothy Mwangi is one of the animal carers at Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary, which provides shelter to the animals, including chimpanzees who have been injured in the illegal wildlife trade.
Video produced by: Anthony Irungu and Susan Gachuhi
17 Jul 2019
