'People were keeping these chimps as pets'
The Kenyan centre saving endangered chimpanzees

More than 30 orphaned or rescued chimpanzees from West and Central Africa have been given a new home at a sanctuary in Nanyuki in central Kenya.

Timothy Mwangi is one of the animal carers at Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary, which provides shelter to the animals, including chimpanzees who have been injured in the illegal wildlife trade.

Video produced by: Anthony Irungu and Susan Gachuhi

  • 17 Jul 2019
