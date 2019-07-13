Aftermath of hotel attack in Somalia's Kismayo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kismayo attack: Aftermath of assault that killed dozens
At least 26 people including journalists and several foreigners died in the attack at the Asasey hotel in the southern Somali city of Kismayo.
A suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the hotel and gunmen then stormed the building.
Islamist group al-Shabab claimed the attack, the worst to hit Kismayo since they were forced out in 2012.
-
13 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48975874/kismayo-attack-aftermath-of-assault-that-killed-dozensRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window