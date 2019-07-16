'I am a proud amputee biker'
Bill Kasanda: 'Losing my leg didn't stop me biking'

Bill Kasanda is a Kenyan superbiker and actor who refuses to allow an accident in which he lost a leg stop him from doing the things he loves.

He said the accident, which happened during a race with his friends in 2015, has made him even more determined to live his life in the fast lane.

