Revolution in The Gambia: What has changed?

The Gambia's revolution: What has changed?
In 2016 Gambians showed the world the power of democracy when they removed President Yahya Jammeh through the ballot box.
Now there are concerns the new President, Adama Barrow, may also try and cling to power.
He has told BBC Africa Eye he won’t be honouring an agreement to step down after three years and is considering running in the next election.
15 Jul 2019
