Sudan’s livestream massacre

Video

There was a massacre on the streets of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on 3 June 2019. This is the story of that massacre, told through the phone cameras of those who kept filming, even as they came under live fire.

BBC Africa Eye has analysed more than 300 videos shot in Khartoum that day. Using these videos, we bring you a shocking, street level view of the violence that was inflicted on protesters that morning - and the first direct testimony from men who say they took part in this attack.