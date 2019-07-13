'I like ballet because it gives me confidence'

Media player
Eswatini's young ballet dancer shares passion for her hobby
Twelve-year-old Lwandle from Eswatini wants to inspire others to take up the hobby she loves.
She started ballet at the age of nine, after seeing social media videos of her teacher Velile.
Lwandle has competed in many local competitions and won medals.
She told BBC Africa What's New? that children can find discipline and happiness in ballet.
13 Jul 2019
