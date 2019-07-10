Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tabisha Esperance - the fashion designer cutting a future after war
When Tabisha Esperance fled war in the Democratic Republic of Congo, all she could think about was safety for her and her family.
After settling the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, she started thinking about how to create a career.
She discovered she had a flair for design, and now proudly calls herself the "best fashion designer in Kakuma" and dreams one day working with Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade.
Video Journalists: Anne Okumu and Anthony Irungu.
-
10 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48925982/tabisha-esperance-the-fashion-designer-cutting-a-future-after-warRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window