Saving Nairobi’s National Park
Nairobi’s park is at risk of further land loss

Conservationist Reinhard Bonke is driven by his Christian faith, which has taught him to be a "custodian of the Earth". He explains how human development is threatening Nairobi’s National Park, the only safari park within a capital city anywhere in the world.

Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

  • 07 Jul 2019
