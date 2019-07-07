'I want to change the images of Nigeria'

Media player
'I want to change Nigeria's narrative through photos'
A Nigerian photographer who says he has taken more than four million images of the country says he wants to document more of West Africa.
Dayo Adedayo says he is using his craft to create a different narrative about the country he loves.
He has written nine books on the history and culture of Nigeria.
Video journalist: Grace Ekpu.
07 Jul 2019
