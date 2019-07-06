Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What are the LGBT laws in Africa?
Botswana recently became the latest country in Africa to decriminalise same-sex relationships.
But what laws are there regarding the LGBT community in the rest of the countries on the continent?
Video producer: Dion Hesson
-
06 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window