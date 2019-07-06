What are the LGBT laws in Africa?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What are the LGBT laws in Africa?

Botswana recently became the latest country in Africa to decriminalise same-sex relationships.

But what laws are there regarding the LGBT community in the rest of the countries on the continent?

Video producer: Dion Hesson

  • 06 Jul 2019
Go to next video: What is behind Mali's massacres?