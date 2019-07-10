Media player
South Africa's singing Uber driver
A passenger filmed Uber driver Menzi Mngoma singing an aria in his cab in the South African city of Durban.
The video became a viral hit and the 27-year-old is now set for the opera stage.
10 Jul 2019
