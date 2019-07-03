Kenya flight stowaway 'could be airport employee'

Media player
Kenya flight death stowaway 'could be Nairobi airport employee' say authorities
The Director General of Kenyan Civil Aviation says they suspect the stowaway who fell from a plane over south London was an airport employee in Nairobi.
In an exclusive interview, Gilbert Kibe told the BBC's Ferdinand Omondi they are checking lists of airport employees to see if anyone is missing.
Read more: Kenya flight 'stowaway' body found in Clapham garden
03 Jul 2019
