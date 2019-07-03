Kenya flight stowaway 'could be airport employee'
The Director General of Kenyan Civil Aviation says they suspect the stowaway who fell from a plane over south London was an airport employee in Nairobi.

In an exclusive interview, Gilbert Kibe told the BBC's Ferdinand Omondi they are checking lists of airport employees to see if anyone is missing.

