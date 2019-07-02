Aircraft stowaways: 'Little chance of surviving'
Aircraft stowaways have 'little chance of surviving flight'

A vast majority of aircraft stowaways will die in the flight, according to aviation consultant Alastair Rosenschein.

A man died on a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to London, falling from the undercarriage of a plane into a garden in London.

Mr Rosenschein explained the dangers to BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

