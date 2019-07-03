'I left my job to pursue my dance dream'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I quit corporate career to pursue my dance dream'
Zimbabwean Chengetayi ditched the corporate world of work to pursue her love of dancing as a full-time career.
In a country where unemployment rates are on the rise, she tells us why she made the brave decision to walk away from a stable income, and whether she has any regrets.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story.
Video journalists: Ashley Ogonda and Anthony Irungu.
03 Jul 2019
