'They'll have to kill all of us!'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan: Dying for the revolution

On 3 June Sudan's security forces opened fire on peaceful demonstrators calling for a civilian administration. Doctors said more than 120 people were killed. The authorities said 61 died.

The bloody crackdown left Sudan's streets quiet - until now.

Produced and filmed by Charlotte Pamment and Efrem Gebreab

  • 30 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Sudan’s secret hit squads