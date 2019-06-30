Thousands demand end of Sudan military rule
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan protests: Thousands call for an end to military rule in Khartoum

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Khartoum in Sudan, calling for an end to military rule.

Sudan has been controlled by a military council since pro-democracy protests led to the ousting of veteran President Omar al-Bashir in April, after 30 years of authoritarian rule.

  • 30 Jun 2019
Go to next video: The man behind #BlueForSudan