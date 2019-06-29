'How we built a plane in 10 days'

Video

Twenty South African teenagers have built their own plane and are flying it from Cape Town to Cairo.

With the support of U-Dream Global, an NGO, the teenagers built different parts of the plane including the fuselage and the horizontal and vertical stabilisers.

BBC Africa's children's programme BBC What's New went to find out how they did it.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.