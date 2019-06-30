'They'll have to kill all of us!'

Media player
Sudan: Dying for the revolution
After months of peaceful protest, Omar al-Bashir was ousted as Sudan's president in April.
But on 3 June the country's security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Khartoum as they called for a civilian administration.
Doctors said more than 120 people were killed. The authorities said 61 died.
The bloody crackdown left Sudan's streets quiet - until now.
Produced and filmed by Charlotte Pamment and Efrem Gebreab
30 Jun 2019
