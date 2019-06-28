Media player
Video
What is behind Mali's massacres?
There have been numerous attacks in Mali in recent months, some ethnically driven, some carried out by jihadist groups.
Clashes between Dogon hunters and semi-nomadic Fulani herders are frequent.
This week, the UN and aid groups said there are five times more Malians displaced in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period last year.
But how did this conflict come about, and what is being done to resolve it?
The BBC's West Africa Correspondent Louise Dewast explains.
28 Jun 2019
