China in Africa: Pioneers or predators?

Video

Around 1,000 African business and political leaders are travelling to China for the first ever China-Africa Expo.

The event, which kicks off on Thursday in the central Hunan province, is designed to boost economic cooperation after two decades of unparalleled Chinese investment in Africa.

The BBC’s Vincent Ni and Larry Madowo explain why it is a complicated relationship, often criticised by the West.

Produced by Leyla Najafli; edited by Adenike Oke.