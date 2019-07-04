The VR app aiming to tackle dementia stigma

Video

An estimated 4 million people across Africa live with dementia, according to the latest figures by Alzheimer's Disease International. It's an incurable condition that affects people's mental abilities, including memory.

VR Revival is a health technology start-up aiming to improve the quality of life and care for those with dementia with a new virtual reality app.

The company's British-Gambian founder, Mansata Kurang, explains how she hopes the app will help sufferers and those who care for them.

Producers: Lisa-Marie Misztak and Rupert Waring