'You see the faces of our ancestors'
Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, a Ghanaian sculptor, is using his skills to create the Ancestor Project - portraits of Africans who were imprisoned, kidnapped or coerced into slavery.

Using the ancient Akan tradition of creating portraits of the dead, Kwame wants to show people how great community was before slavery.

Producer: Sulley Lansah

  • 25 Jun 2019