Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kwame Akoto-Bamfo: 'You see the faces of our ancestors'
Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, a Ghanaian sculptor, is using his skills to create the Ancestor Project - portraits of Africans who were imprisoned, kidnapped or coerced into slavery.
Using the ancient Akan tradition of creating portraits of the dead, Kwame wants to show people how great community was before slavery.
Producer: Sulley Lansah
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48744703/kwame-akoto-bamfo-you-see-the-faces-of-our-ancestorsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window