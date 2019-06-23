Media player
Bodyguard kills Ethiopia's army chief
Ethiopia's army chief has been killed in his residence by his bodyguard in an attack being linked to a coup attempt in the country's Amhara region.
Details of Gen Seare Mekonnen's death were given by Billene Seyoum, press secretary to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
23 Jun 2019
