Shiyenze Khasoha: 'My designs fund my cancer treatment'
Kenyan Shiyenze Khasoha sells clothes she designs to pay for her ovarian cancer treatment.
She decided to stop doing fundraisers and start selling her clothes instead as a way of raising cash to pay her medical bills.
Video Journalists: Medhanit Tadesse, Hussein Mohamed and Gloria Achieng.
23 Jun 2019
