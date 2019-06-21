Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Has an internet blackout killed Sudan's revolution?
In Sudan, the ruling Military Council has switched off the internet in response to protests which took place on 3 June 2019.
Tomi Oladipo visits Khartoum and looks at how the switch off is affecting both the protesters' ability to organise and also the economics of a country that was already struggling financially.
Video Journalist: Chris Parkinson.
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48706342/has-an-internet-blackout-killed-sudan-s-revolutionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window