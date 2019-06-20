Media player
Kenya's violent rehab: What happened next?
Last year BBC Africa Eye released an undercover investigation into unlicensed rehabilitation centres in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
The documentary exposed a form of religious healing, popular among Somali Muslims, that was violently out of control.
The team went back to find out what happened since the film was aired.
20 Jun 2019
