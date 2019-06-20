Kenya's illegal rehabilitation centres: What happened next?
Video

Kenya's violent rehab: What happened next?

Last year BBC Africa Eye released an undercover investigation into unlicensed rehabilitation centres in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

The documentary exposed a form of religious healing, popular among Somali Muslims, that was violently out of control.

The team went back to find out what happened since the film was aired.

