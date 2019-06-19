Sudan's young musicians' hopes for the future
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan: Young musicians' hopes and fears for the future

On 3 June, a military crackdown on protesters in Sudan left dozens dead.

Demonstrations in Sudan have subsided since and the authorities shut down the internet to stop protesters mobilising.

The BBC went to meet some young musicians and hear about their hopes for the future of Sudan.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson.

  • 19 Jun 2019
Go to next video: The man behind #BlueForSudan