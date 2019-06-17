Nigeria suicide blast 'kills 30' in Borno
At least 30 people have been killed in a suicide attack on a video hall in north-eastern Nigeria, officials say.

Another 40 were injured in the triple suicide bombing, according to the state emergency management agency.

The bombers detonated their explosives outside the video hall in Konduga village in Borno State.

