Sudan's General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo dances with supporters
Sudan's General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo dances with his supporters in Khartoum's Freedom Hall.
During his speech, the man regarded as Sudan's de facto leader denied any wrongdoing by his forces during the break-up of this month's sit-in protest. At least 100 people were killed in the violence.
Gen Dagalo - also known as Hemeti - said the public needed to wait for the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the crackdown.
17 Jun 2019
