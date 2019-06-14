Sudan: A revolution in trauma
Sudan protest witnesses saw 'death in all its forms'

Sudan’s military rulers have admitted that they ordered the security operation that led to the killing of at least 100 protesters last week.

Troops and government-backed militia groups moved into Khartoum, attacking protesters who were demanding a return to civilian rule, following the removal of former President Omar Al-Bashir.

The BBC's Africa editor Fergal Keane has been talking to some of those who witnessed the violence in Khartoum.

Cameraman: Tony Fallshaw

Producers: Piers Scholfield and Mohamed Salman.

