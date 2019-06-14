Media player
BBC's Mohanad Hashim: 'Sudan could get very bad, very quickly'
Sudan is in a political crisis after a tumultuous month in the capital, Khartoum, in which pro-democracy campaigners were shot dead on the streets.
Negotiations had been taking place between the protestors and the military over who would take control following the ousting of long-time President Omar al-Bashir.
But talks ended when a military crackdown on 3 June left dozens of protesters dead.
BBC's Mohanad Hashim, a Sudanese journalist, explains his fears for the immediate future of his country.
14 Jun 2019
