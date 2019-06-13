'How exercise saved my life'

Media player
63-year old dance instructor: 'Exercise saved my life'
According to the WHO South Africa has the highest obesity rate in Sub-Saharan Africa. But in the township of Tembisa, one lady is trying to inspire the community to get fit.
63-year-old Catherine Mathebe was unable walk without crutches due to her weight - but one day she heard a song on the radio and tried to dance, and the rest is history.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Christian Parkinson.
13 Jun 2019
