Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lalibela: Exploring the churches carved from rock
Lalibela in Ethiopia is famed for its 11 ancient rock-hewn churches dating back to the 12th and 13th Centuries.
Tony Giles, who is completely blind and severely deaf, is backpacking independently around the world and decided to visit the Unesco World Heritage site.
The BBC Travel Show followed on his journey.
The full programme The Travel Show: Seeing The World Without Sight: Part Two will be broadcast on Friday 14 June on BBC World News and on Saturday 15 June 2019 on the BBC News Channel or watch afterwards on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48612904/lalibela-exploring-the-churches-carved-from-rockRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window