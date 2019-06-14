Exploring the churches carved from rock

Video

Lalibela in Ethiopia is famed for its 11 ancient rock-hewn churches dating back to the 12th and 13th Centuries.

Tony Giles, who is completely blind and severely deaf, is backpacking independently around the world and decided to visit the Unesco World Heritage site.

The BBC Travel Show followed on his journey.

The full programme The Travel Show: Seeing The World Without Sight: Part Two will be broadcast on Friday 14 June on BBC World News and on Saturday 15 June 2019 on the BBC News Channel or watch afterwards on BBC iPlayer (UK only).