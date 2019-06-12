What Brighton's football stars love about Nigeria
Brighton's Nigerian footballers on why they miss their home comforts

Nigeria has been one of African football's most dominant forces for decades, whether that’s men or women.

So BBC Sport Africa brought together two Nigerian stars, who both happen to play for Brighton and Hove Albion in England, to talk about all things Nigeria: the people, the food and, of course, the football World Cup.

