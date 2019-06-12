'Why being stateless ends my dreams'

Media player
Stateless in Africa: Why 700,000 have their 'dreams ended'
Sixteen-year-old Peter should be preparing for his future by taking his final exams.
However, he is one of the 700,000 stateless citizens in Africa, which means he won't be able to finish his schooling.
Peter is part of a small Shona community in Kenya, whose Zimbabwean ancestors travelled to Nairobi as missionaries in the 60s. That means he is neither a citizen of Kenya or Zimbabwe.
Christine Njeri from BBC What's New? reports on what the African Union is planning on doing to secure these people their future.
