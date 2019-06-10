'How I painted The Rock with a dumbbell'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Artist Boubou paints using whatever he can get his hands on
Can you paint showbusiness stars with boxing gloves or using a dumbbell?
Can you draw portraits with your eyes closed or upside-down?
It's all easy for the artist Boubou Design.
Meet the internet star from Dakar, Senegal in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.
Video Journalist: Late Lawson for BBC Afrique
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48561330/artist-boubou-paints-using-whatever-he-can-get-his-hands-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window