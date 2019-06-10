How plastic bottles are paying for school
How plastic bottles are paying for lessons in Nigeria

A school in Nigeria is accepting empty plastic bottles from parents and guardians in exchange for payment of their children's school fees.

Organisations African Clean Up Initiative and WeCyclers are working with Morit International School in Ajegunle, Lagos, for the Recycle Pay project.

Video Journalist: Faith Ilevbare

Producer: Abdulwasiu Hassan

  • 10 Jun 2019
