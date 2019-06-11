Media player
DR Congo's Mbanza Ngungu prison saw 40 deaths in a month
The Democratic Republic of Congo faces many challenges, not least the Ebola outbreak in the east, and a government struggling to assert itself after delayed elections.
Meanwhile, on the margins of society, almost ignored, have come regular reports of prisoners dying in jails.
In the town of Mbanza Ngungu in Kongo Central Province, at least 40 prisoners were buried in April.
Officials blame poor conditions in the prison, while human rights activists say prisoners are starving.
Video journalists: Poly Muzalia and Emery Makumeno for BBC Afrique.
11 Jun 2019
