'Girls learn which areas to hit if attacked'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boxing teaches Kenyan girls to defend themselves
In one of Nairobi's toughest neighbourhoods, a boxing academy is helping girls and young women learn how to defend themselves.
Box Girls uses self-defence training to help women and girls feel safer and to stand up for themselves and those around them.
Anne Okumu, Editor; Esther Okello, Producer and Eugene Osidiana, Cameraman for BBC Africa's The She Word.
-
09 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48544755/boxing-teaches-kenyan-girls-to-defend-themselvesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window