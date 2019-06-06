How codeine investigation changed Nigeria

Video

BBC Africa Eye launched in April 2018 with Sweet Sweet Codeine, a film presented by Nigerian investigative journalist Ruona Meyer.

It revealed widespread abuse of a prescription cough medicine laced with an opioid drug, codeine. Codeine cough syrup was causing alarming levels of addiction - millions of vulnerable young people were estimated to be hooked.

For BBC Africa Eye, reporter Zuhura Yunus picks up the story of how the report shed light on the black market trade.