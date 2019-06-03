Sudan security forces attack protesters

Media player
Sudan crisis: Security forces attack protesters
Sudanese security forces have attacked a pro-democracy protest camp outside military headquarters in the nation's capital, Khartoum.
Sources in Sudan say that at least 13 people have been killed, with many more injuries reported.
There have been protests in Sudan since last December. In April they caused former President Omar al-Bashir to stand down after 30 years in power.
03 Jun 2019
