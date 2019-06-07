Media player
Dreadlocks in Nigeria: 'People with locs are seen as miscreants'
Nigerians who have their hair natural styled in dreadlocks sometimes find themselves viewed in a negative light.
The police are accused of profiling young Nigerians who’ve had their hair styled this way, suspecting them of being in gangs.
Ehiz ‘Dada Boy Ehiz’ Okoeguale, a TV presenter and Ade Balogun, a ‘loctician’ don’t believe they need to explain their natural hair styles to anyone.
Video producers: Princess Abumere and Joshua Akinyemi
07 Jun 2019
