'People with locs are seen as miscreants'

Video

Nigerians who have their hair natural styled in dreadlocks sometimes find themselves viewed in a negative light.

The police are accused of profiling young Nigerians who’ve had their hair styled this way, suspecting them of being in gangs.

Ehiz ‘Dada Boy Ehiz’ Okoeguale, a TV presenter and Ade Balogun, a ‘loctician’ don’t believe they need to explain their natural hair styles to anyone.

Video producers: Princess Abumere and Joshua Akinyemi