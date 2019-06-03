Sudan security forces move against protesters
Sudan's security forces attack long-running sit-in

Sudanese security forces have attacked a pro-democracy protest outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan has been governed by a Transitional Military Council since President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in a coup in April. Protesters have been demanding that a civilian government should take over the running of the country.

